10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems” or the “Company”) except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by the Company in connection with the offering and potential admission of the Company’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (“Nasdaq Copenhagen”). Copies of the Prospectus are available at the Company’s registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, through the website of the Company.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Kolding, Denmark, 21 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 3/2021 dated 17 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the “Listing”), Green Hydrogen Systems hereby announces the completion of the Offering.

The Offering has today proceeded to completion and the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen is now unconditional. The Offer Shares allocated to investors in the form of Temporary Purchase Certificates as described in company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 3 dated 17 June 2021 have been settled and prior hereto the share capital increase of 27,500,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Further, the Company has issued an additional 1,453,315 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, as a result of the exercise of 1,453,315 Vesting Pre-IPO Warrants which has also been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the increases in the Company’s share capital, the total nominal share capital of the Company is DKK 77,861,929 divided into 77,861,929 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Green Hydrogen Systems’ general meetings. The updated articles of association are available at www.greenhydrogen.dk.