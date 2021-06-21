checkAd

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 10:30  |  30   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 June, 2021 at 11:30am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholder’s Nomination Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj prepares proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year, by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

At its organizational meeting on 21 June 2021, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:
- Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,
- Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,
- Jukka Järvelä, Portfolio Manager, Equities, Sampo Oyj, nominated by Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited
- Arja Talma, Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Erkka Kohonen.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholder’s Nomination Board and on 25.3.2021 approved the amended charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of whom represent the three largest shareholders and who hold the largest number of votes of all votes in the Verkkokauppa.com on the last banking day in May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The chairperson of the Board acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board.

For more information, please contact:
Erkka Kohonen
Chairperson of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board
erkka.kohonen@varma.fi
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Arja Talma
Chairperson of the Board
arja.talma@boardman.fi
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 June, 2021 at 11:30am EEST Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board The Shareholder’s Nomination Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj prepares proposals on the number, election …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion
Tiziana Appoints Dr. Kevin Schutz as Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus