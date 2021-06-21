Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to 32MP30 for 4K Multi-Imager Cameras With Advanced AI

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.

Ambarella announces the CV5S and CV52S edge AI vision SoC families for next-generation multi-imager and single-imager video security, smart city, smart building, smart retail and smart traffic AIoT camera applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Security system designers desire higher resolutions, increasing channel counts, and ever faster and more ubiquitous AI capabilities,” explained John Lorenz, senior technology & market analyst, computing at Yole Développement (Yole). “Ambarella’s newest AI vision SoCs for security, the CV5S and CV52S, are competitive solutions for meeting the growing demands of the security IC sector, which we forecast to exceed $4 billion by 2025, with two-thirds of that being chips with AI capabilities.” (1)

The new CV5S SoC family supports multi-imager camera designs and can simultaneously process and encode four imager channels of up to 8MP, or 4K resolution, each at 30 frames per second (fps), while performing advanced AI on each 4K imager. These SoCs double the encoding resolution and memory bandwidth while consuming 30% less power than Ambarella’s prior generation.

The new CV52S SoC family targets single-sensor security cameras and supports 4K resolution at 60fps, while providing 4x the AI computer vision performance, 2x the CPU performance and 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessors. This increase in neural network (NN) performance enables more AI processing to be performed at the edge, instead of in the cloud.