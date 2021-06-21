Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

Amsterdam, 21 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 14 June 2021 through 18 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, and started on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.