DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Mergers & Acquisitions
The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL CHAIN US: Focus on Social Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Brands

21.06.2021 / 11:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SOCIAL CHAIN US:
Focus on Social Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Brands

- Acquisition of 25 percent in mint marketing agency LLC and option for majority:
Full-service agency for performance marketing with focus on Social Commerce

- Sale of stake in A4D as part of strategic shift

- Despite portfolio adjustment in the US: Confirmation of recently raised 2021 annual forecast of EUR 350m total revenue and EUR 15m EBITDA

- 2021 roadmap of the US business:

- Social Chain Agency US to more than double revenue in 2021

- Urbanara.com: first webshop for German Social Chain brand in the US launched in May

- US market entry for further Social Chain owned brands in the pipeline

- Wanja S. Oberhof: "The US is a key growth market for us, giving us valuable know-how for our Social Commerce business in Europe."

Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, 21 June 2021: Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN DE000A1YC996) is aligning its agency business in the US with its overall corporate strategy: a stronger focus on Social Commerce and direct-to-consumer brands. As part of this strategic shift, Social Chain is acquiring 25 percent of mint marketing agency LLC, based in Los Angeles. In addition, Social Chain AG secured a further 26 percent call option to gain a majority shareholding. mint specializes in digital performance marketing for new end-consumer brands (B2C) and customer relations marketing. As part of the new focus, Social Chain AG's Management Board has commenced to sell its stake in A4D which continues to focus on performance marketing only. A respective term sheet was signed today. Both transactions are subject to confidentiality agreements regarding the financial details.

Wertpapier


