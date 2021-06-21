checkAd

Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Offshore Support Vessel Market by Type (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, Standby & Rescue Vessel, Crew Vessel, Chase Vessel, Seismic Vessel), Application (Shallow water and Deepwater), End-User (Oil & Gas and Offshore Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Offshore Support Vessel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, from 2021 to 2026, to reach a market size of USD 26.8 billion by 2026. The market growth is driven by robust investments in the offshore oil & gas and renewable sectors. Increasing deepwater activities and decommissioning of aging offshore infrastructure is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the Offshore Support Vessel Market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices have offset the growth of the Offshore Support Vessel Market in the past years and resulted in the oversupply of vessels. This would restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Government regulations and high operational risks continue to be challenges for the Offshore Support Vessel Market.

The MPSV is expected to be the fastest-growing Offshore Support Vessel Market, by type, during the forecast period

MPSVs are primarily used to perform subsea operations such as maintenance and supply functions in the offshore oilfield industry as well as in offshore wind farms. These vessels are equipped with equipment such as cranes, moon pools, and helipads and are capable of dynamic positioning and firefighting, which enables them to install equipment up to 120 tonnes at a depth of 3,000 m. Moreover, they can carry large equipment and accommodate a large crew on board. MPSVs are also used to perform post-drilling well support services. These vessels can perform a PSV's supply role along with accommodation, pipe laying, diving, well intervention, and operations of remotely operated vessels and cranes. Technological advancements are encouraging exploration activities in new and challenging areas, thereby creating stronger demand for MPSVs. The MPSV segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than other vessel segments as these vessels can perform multiple functions in demanding environments.

