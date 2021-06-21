checkAd

Choom Positions Itself to Capitalize on B.C. Regulatory Change

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, seeks to capitalize on regulatory changes announced this week by the B.C. government with its decision to greenlight Cannabis home delivery next month.

“We’re excited with this most recent announcement as it only further supports Choom’s strategic decision to bet big on digital,” Corey Gillon, CEO states “Over the last year, we have invested heavily in being at the forefront of digital innovation within the cannabis space with the acquisition of the Platform WD Agency and subsequent build out of our own propriety, e-commerce platform. Choom is ready and enabled to expand our service model to meet the needs of our Vancouver customers allowing them to order cannabis when, where, and how they want. We applaud the decision by the BC government, and we remain optimistic other provinces will follow suit.”

Launching in March 2021, Choom spent the subsequent 8 months developing its own proprietary ecommerce platform, by its award-winning Marketing & Digital teams. Since launch, ongoing optimizations have enabled a best-in-class customer experience through its SEO, multi-store fulfillment model, and SMS notification system, to name a few.

Choom’s digital investment has accelerated the brand’s future strategy for cannabis retail and ecommerce, now further realizing its aspirations of a full omni-channel experience for its customers. The B.C. government decision to allow delivery has been part of a plan to shrink the illicit market, keep products away from youth, create a strong cannabis sector, and allow retailers to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry.

About Choom:

Choom is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

Cautionary Statement:

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and includes statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

