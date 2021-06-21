Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k (CAD$590k) as part of a 50% co-funding of €795k (CAD$1.2M) for the Finland-based Circular Ecosystem of Battery Metals ("BATCircle2.0"). BATCircle 2.0 is funded by Business Finland in cooperation with Mawson Oy (Mawson's 100%-owned Finnish subsidiary), the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Aalto University.

Mawson Oy has been granted €397k (CAD$590k) as part of a 50% co-funding of €795k (CAD$1.2M) for the Finland-based Circular Ecosystem of Battery Metals ("BATCircle2.0") to study cobalt geometallurgy, optimise gold-cobalt separation methods, improve overall cobalt recovery by minimising losses to tailings, investigate on-site production possibilities, reduce environmental impacts of tailings and add to the Finnish circular battery economy;

Mawson, in conjunction with research partners at GTK, Aalto University and University of Oulu along with Finnish specialist consultants, intends to: Couple the financial return from gold with a requirement to maximise the separation of battery and critical metals including cobalt, nickel, tungsten and copper; Test and demonstrate the viability of enhanced recovery of these by/co-products during mineral processing using green technologies, which will be further developed by GTK and tested on existing tailings;



Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "We are again thankful that Business Finland has chosen to continue to support Mawson in our pursuit to become a significant Finnish (and European) raw material battery-metal supplier from our 100%-owned Rajapalot project, which is already 7th largest European cobalt resource.

"BATCircle2.0 will build on the work of BATCircle, which provided the most comprehensive metallurgical studies performed at Rajapalot to date. That work demonstrated excellent gold recoveries with a viable method to obtain industrial acceptable recoveries for cobalt to produce a cobalt concentrate that could be further treated by hydrometallurgical methods (leaching, solvent extraction, purification) to produce cobalt sulphate. The battery supply chain, through to the customer, is demanding sustainable and ethically sourced metals and minerals, and the Finnish ability to deliver against these demands, via projects such as Rajapalot, is a unique and competitive advantage. A key to the successful extraction of our battery and critical metals will be a positive net return."