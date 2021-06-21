checkAd

Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k (CAD$590k) as part of a 50% co-funding of €795k (CAD$1.2M) for the Finland-based Circular Ecosystem of Battery Metals ("BATCircle2.0"). BATCircle2.0 is funded by Business Finland in cooperation with Mawson Oy (Mawson's 100%-owned Finnish subsidiary), the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Aalto University.

Highlights:

  • Mawson Oy has been granted €397k (CAD$590k) as part of a 50% co-funding of €795k (CAD$1.2M) for the Finland-based Circular Ecosystem of Battery Metals ("BATCircle2.0") to study cobalt geometallurgy, optimise gold-cobalt separation methods, improve overall cobalt recovery by minimising losses to tailings, investigate on-site production possibilities, reduce environmental impacts of tailings and add to the Finnish circular battery economy;
  • Mawson, in conjunction with research partners at GTK, Aalto University and University of Oulu along with Finnish specialist consultants, intends to:
    • Couple the financial return from gold with a requirement to maximise the separation of battery and critical metals including cobalt, nickel, tungsten and copper;
    • Test and demonstrate the viability of enhanced recovery of these by/co-products during mineral processing using green technologies, which will be further developed by GTK and tested on existing tailings;

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "We are again thankful that Business Finland has chosen to continue to support Mawson in our pursuit to become a significant Finnish (and European) raw material battery-metal supplier from our 100%-owned Rajapalot project, which is already 7th largest European cobalt resource.

"BATCircle2.0 will build on the work of BATCircle, which provided the most comprehensive metallurgical studies performed at Rajapalot to date. That work demonstrated excellent gold recoveries with a viable method to obtain industrial acceptable recoveries for cobalt to produce a cobalt concentrate that could be further treated by hydrometallurgical methods (leaching, solvent extraction, purification) to produce cobalt sulphate. The battery supply chain, through to the customer, is demanding sustainable and ethically sourced metals and minerals, and the Finnish ability to deliver against these demands, via projects such as Rajapalot, is a unique and competitive advantage. A key to the successful extraction of our battery and critical metals will be a positive net return."

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce co-funding of battery metal geometallurgical support by Business Finland for €397k …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Banyan Gold Drills 0.70 g/t Gold Over 50.2 Metres With Continued Expansion of Powerline ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:03 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Gold: Sind die Panikverkäufe jetzt Vergangenheit?
11:00 Uhr
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Im Korrekturmodus!
10:30 Uhr
„Dramatische“ Verkäufe im Gold!
10:07 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX mit kleinem Ausverkauf – Viele widersprüchliche Bewegungen am Markt
10:00 Uhr
Gold : Fed zieht (vorerst) den Stecker! 
09:32 Uhr
Videoausblick: Trendwende durch die Fed?
08:31 Uhr
Der befürchtete Kursrutsch im DAX läuft
08:13 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Ausverkauf im DAX: Wie kann es weitergehen?
08:12 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Ausverkauf im DAX: Wie kann es weitergehen?
07:42 Uhr
D&R - Technische Analyse: DAX 30: DAX verlässt kurzfristigen (!) Aufwärtsmodus