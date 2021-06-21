checkAd

Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. This is a planned natural progression, following Mr. Isenor's ongoing support of Nana Sangmuah's successful leadership over the past 18 months as the Company's President and CEO. This also meets with Mr. Isenor's plan to continue to generate new exploration opportunities. Additionally, effective June 1, 2021, Bruce Ramsden was appointed Executive Vice President of the Company and will continue as CFO.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Greg for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the Company, including his tenure as Roscan's president and CEO," said Nana Sangmuah. "Furthermore, on a personal note, I would like to thank Greg for his mentoring and assistance through the critical steps for long-term profitable growth. As we continue on that course, Greg will remain with Roscan and play a valuable role as a strategic advisor, QP, and non-executive director, thereby continuing to bring to bear both his considerable geological and exploration expertise, as well as his west African relationships.

Mr. Sangmuah added, "I want to congratulate Bruce on his appointment as Executive Vice President in addition to his role as CFO, as he continues to combine strong financial abilities with operational expertise."

"It has been a very heartening journey for me at Roscan, and one that I will continue to enjoy." said Mr. Greg Isenor. "I am pleased to have been able to induct, assist and transition Nana into the CEO role and am happy to be surrounded by such a strong and capable Board of Directors and Management team, led by Sir Sam and Nana, to help take Roscan to the next level of development."

Stock Options
The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of options to purchase 600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Greg Isenor, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting 300,000 per year (300,000 at the end of year one and 300,000 at the end of year two) and expiring on June 18, 2023, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The board of directors has also approved the granting of options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Bruce Ramsden, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting immediately and expiring on June 18, 2026, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Seite 1 von 3
Roscan Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Banyan Gold Drills 0.70 g/t Gold Over 50.2 Metres With Continued Expansion of Powerline ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Roscan Gold Provides Regional Update: Intersects 17.34gpt Over 4m at Walia, 3.38gpt Over 12m at Kandiole North and 2.20gpt Gold Over 31m at Moussala North