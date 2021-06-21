Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. …

"On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Greg for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the Company, including his tenure as Roscan's president and CEO," said Nana Sangmuah. " Furthermore, on a personal note, I would like to thank Greg for his mentoring and assistance through the critical steps for long-term profitable growth. As we continue on that course, Greg will remain with Roscan and play a valuable role as a strategic advisor, QP, and non-executive director, thereby continuing to bring to bear both his considerable geological and exploration expertise, as well as his west African relationships.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. This is a planned natural progression, following Mr. Isenor's ongoing support of Nana Sangmuah's successful leadership over the past 18 months as the Company's President and CEO. This also meets with Mr. Isenor's plan to continue to generate new exploration opportunities. Additionally, effective June 1, 2021, Bruce Ramsden was appointed Executive Vice President of the Company and will continue as CFO.

Mr. Sangmuah added, "I want to congratulate Bruce on his appointment as Executive Vice President in addition to his role as CFO, as he continues to combine strong financial abilities with operational expertise."

"It has been a very heartening journey for me at Roscan, and one that I will continue to enjoy." said Mr. Greg Isenor. "I am pleased to have been able to induct, assist and transition Nana into the CEO role and am happy to be surrounded by such a strong and capable Board of Directors and Management team, led by Sir Sam and Nana, to help take Roscan to the next level of development."

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of options to purchase 600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Greg Isenor, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting 300,000 per year (300,000 at the end of year one and 300,000 at the end of year two) and expiring on June 18, 2023, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The board of directors has also approved the granting of options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Bruce Ramsden, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting immediately and expiring on June 18, 2026, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.