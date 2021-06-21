checkAd

NovaBiotics Announces Cysteamine Bitartrate (NM002) Included in REMAP-CAP Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Community Acquired Pneumonia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021   

Randomized embedded multi-factorial platform trial to provide accelerated, real-world evidence in community acquired pneumonias including COVID-19, influenzas and bacterial pneumonias

ABERDEEN, Scotland, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaBiotics Ltd, a privately held clinical stage company developing novel immune based therapies for life-threatening and life-limiting-diseases, announces that the Company's proprietary intravenous (IV) cysteamine bitartrate (NM002) therapy candidate is included in a global Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted and funded as part of REMAP-CAP (Randomised, Embedded, Multi-factorial, Adaptive Platform Trial for Community Acquired Pneumonia). 

REMAP-CAP is a global network of expert clinicians, medical institutions, and research facilities with the objective of evaluating treatments with the potential to reduce mortality, intensive care use, and morbidity in severely ill patients with community acquired pneumonia (CAP). This international, adaptive trial is evaluating multiple treatment options simultaneously at more than 300 clinical sites across more than 20 countries worldwide. The study is funded by a consortium of government funding agencies from participating countries, including the United Kingdom's (UK) National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).  NovaBiotics has provided NM002 doses for the initial UK phase of REMAP-CAP and has developed a scalable manufacturing process for NM002 to supply the balance of the trial. 

NM002 is an immunomodulator-antimicrobial (antiviral and antibacterial) and NovaBiotics' data suggest that its multi-active properties could provide significant benefit in the treatment of CAP. The active pharmaceutical ingredient of NM002, cysteamine, is an endogenous innate immune effector with an underappreciated role in the treatment of the inflammatory consequences of infection.

Deborah O'Neil, OBE, PhD, FRSE, Chief Executive Officer of NovaBiotics, commented: "We are delighted that NM002 will be included as part of this important global clinical trial.  Inclusion as a Phase 3 intervention is key for NovaBiotics as it gives us a second late-stage clinical product and it brings us one step closer to bringing our potentially life-saving, immunology-based treatment to patients suffering with CAP, including CAP caused by COVID-19 and difficult to treat, even drug resistant bacteria."

