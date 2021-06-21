checkAd

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In Patients Hospitalized With Acute Lung Injury Due to COVID-19

Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study did not meet the primary endpoint: number of Respiratory Failure-Free Days (RFDs) from randomization through Day 28 in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population

- Nezulcitinib demonstrated a favorable trend in improvement when compared to placebo for 28-day all-cause mortality rate (p=0.08)

- In a post-hoc analysis, there was an improvement in mortality (p=0.009) and time to recovery (p=0.02) in patients treated with nezulcitinib who had baseline C-reactive protein (CRP) levels <150 mg/L

- Nezulcitinib was well-tolerated when administered once-daily for up to seven days

DUBLIN and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, today announced top-line results from its Phase 2 study of 3 mg once-daily nezulcitinib compared to placebo, each in combination with standard of care. Nezulcitinib is an investigational, inhaled, lung-selective, pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor in development for hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 associated acute lung injury and impaired oxygenation. 

"Since learning of the extensive respiratory complications in severe COVID-19, we have worked to advance the science behind inhaled lung-selective JAK inhibitors in critical diseases like COVID-19," said Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer, Theravance Biopharma.  "Even though this Phase 2 study, enrolling more than 200 patients, did not meet the primary endpoint, we are encouraged by the trend in the pre-specified analysis of the 28-day mortality rate in the intent-to-treat population. We are grateful to the patients and their families, our research partners, the clinical investigators, and our team at Theravance Biopharma for their important contributions."

"This is the first investigation of an inhaled JAK inhibitor in COVID-19 patients. The classification of a COVID-ALI endotype using a blood biomarker, such as C-reactive protein, may advance the understanding and stratification of a subpopulation of patients with immune characteristics that best responds to a targeted-therapeutic such as nezulcitinib," said John Belperio, MD, professor of medicine in the pulmonary and critical care department at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and trial investigator.

