Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2021 / 12:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Nicklaus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
acquisition of shares resulting from a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.60 EUR 278156.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.6000 EUR 278156.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69235  21.06.2021 



