Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership

21-Jun-2021 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership

Monday, June 21, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

  • Smaato is a mobile first digital advertising platform with expected revenues between EUR 30m - 40m and an EBITDA margin of app. 30% for 2021
     
  • Combined, MGI's media segment Verve Group and Smaato will form one of the leading omnichannel exchanges worldwide and become one of the top 10 in-app mobile exchanges with a joint team of well over 300 employees and over 25 offices worldwide
     
  • The further cooperation with Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership's general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co. Ltd is expected to significantly strengthen MGI's presence in the fast-growing Asian digital media market
     

June 21, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("SQI") in close cooperation with the SQI's general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co. Ltd ("QS").

Smaato is a mobile first digital advertising platform with a strong publisher focus. Smaato is expected to generate consolidated revenues of between 30m - 40m Euro in 2021 with an EBITDA margin of around 30%. The transaction would further substantially increase the critical mass of MGI's media segment Verve Group and also create further synergy potential with MGI's gaming segment.

