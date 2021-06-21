Inogen Announces Appointment of General Counsel

Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Jason on this appointment as I believe that he will be a tremendous asset to Inogen and a great addition to our executive team. I believe Jason’s twenty-five years of experience in general counsel and attorney roles will be a great enabler in building a stronger Inogen and further strengthening our legal and compliance functions as we continue to evolve and roll out our ongoing growth strategy.”

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jason Somer as Inogen’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel and Secretary, effective July 12, 2021.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Inogen’s legal and compliance organization in our mission to increase the freedom and independence for respiratory patients,” said Mr. Somer. “I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s planned growth with a commitment to integrity and compliance while increasing stockholder value.”

Mr. Somer currently serves as head Legal Counsel at Invoca, Inc., a SaaS analytics company. Prior to his time at Invoca, Mr. Somer served as Associate General Counsel at Sunniva, Inc., and as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Innova Gaming Group, a gaming company. Prior to joining Innova, Mr. Somer served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development and General Counsel at Sunora Energy Solutions, a solar energy development company. Mr. Somer also previously served as the Vice President of Special Projects and the Senior Global Counsel at Suntech Power, a Shanghai-based solar energy technology company. Prior to joining Suntech Power, Mr. Somer served as Director of Legal Affairs & Business Development at Ironport Systems, Inc. and as Associate General Counsel and a Business Development Director at Neoforma, Inc. Mr. Somer joined Neoforma from Morrison & Foerster where he was a corporate/securities associate based in New York. Mr. Somer holds a L.L.M. from Boston University, a L.L.B. from the University of British Columbia School of Law, and a B.Sc. from the University of Western Ontario in Biology/Pharmacology.