checkAd

Albireo Announces Expanded Phase 3 Data on Bylvay (odevixibat) and A3907 at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 12:00  |  50   |   |   

– Bylvay demonstrates rapid reductions in serum bile acids and long-term improvements in growth, sleep, and hepatic parameters –

– Bylvay patient responder data show sustained improvements in cholestasis markers vs. non-responders –

– A3907, next-generation ASBT inhibitor in Phase 1, represents a promising new therapeutic agent for adult cholestatic liver diseases –

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced new data in nine accepted abstracts to be presented at EASL International Liver Congress 2021 on June 23 – 26. Data being presented demonstrate Albireo’s leading position in the science of bile acid modulation with further evidence of efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay (odevixibat), as well as advancement in the characterization of A3907 in adult liver disease. Highlights from the Phase 3 PEDFIC studies show further evidence of a sustained and durable effect with Bylvay, while also showing improvements in sleep, growth and hepatic parameters in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). The Company will also have a presentation and poster on Phase 1 candidate, A3907, with pre-clinical data showing efficacy on markers of cholestatic disease.

“We are pleased to follow-up the statistically significant PEDFIC Phase 3 results with additional detailed data that reinforces the rapid, as well as longer term benefits of Bylvay for patients with PFIC,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “The PEDFIC program is the largest body of prospective data collected in patients with PFIC and provides further proof of Albireo’s scientific expertise in applying bile acid modulation to treat rare cholestatic liver diseases.”

Bylvay Treatment in Pediatric Liver Diseases
Bylvay is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of PFIC, biliary atresia, and Alagille syndrome. PEDFIC 1 was the first and largest, global, pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in PFIC, which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay in reducing pruritus and serum bile acids in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, and PEDFIC 2 is a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study. Data being presented includes a pooled analysis of 77 patients treated with Bylvay. Key findings include:

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albireo Announces Expanded Phase 3 Data on Bylvay (odevixibat) and A3907 at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress – Bylvay demonstrates rapid reductions in serum bile acids and long-term improvements in growth, sleep, and hepatic parameters – – Bylvay patient responder data show sustained improvements in cholestasis markers vs. non-responders – – A3907, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus