Albireo Announces Expanded Phase 3 Data on Bylvay (odevixibat) and A3907 at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress

– A3907, next-generation ASBT inhibitor in Phase 1, represents a promising new therapeutic agent for adult cholestatic liver diseases –

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced new data in nine accepted abstracts to be presented at EASL International Liver Congress 2021 on June 23 – 26. Data being presented demonstrate Albireo’s leading position in the science of bile acid modulation with further evidence of efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay (odevixibat), as well as advancement in the characterization of A3907 in adult liver disease. Highlights from the Phase 3 PEDFIC studies show further evidence of a sustained and durable effect with Bylvay, while also showing improvements in sleep, growth and hepatic parameters in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). The Company will also have a presentation and poster on Phase 1 candidate, A3907, with pre-clinical data showing efficacy on markers of cholestatic disease.

“We are pleased to follow-up the statistically significant PEDFIC Phase 3 results with additional detailed data that reinforces the rapid, as well as longer term benefits of Bylvay for patients with PFIC,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “The PEDFIC program is the largest body of prospective data collected in patients with PFIC and provides further proof of Albireo’s scientific expertise in applying bile acid modulation to treat rare cholestatic liver diseases.”

Bylvay Treatment in Pediatric Liver Diseases

Bylvay is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of PFIC, biliary atresia, and Alagille syndrome. PEDFIC 1 was the first and largest, global, pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in PFIC, which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay in reducing pruritus and serum bile acids in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, and PEDFIC 2 is a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study. Data being presented includes a pooled analysis of 77 patients treated with Bylvay. Key findings include: