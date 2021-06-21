checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends

Strong Q1 order intake and an upgrade of the 2021 guidance have already provided some tailwinds to Aixtron’s share price. However, order momentum looks set to continue on the back of strong and sustainable end markets,

Strong Q1 order intake and an upgrade of the 2021 guidance have already provided some tailwinds to Aixtron’s share price. However, order momentum looks set to continue on the back of strong and sustainable end markets, driven by global megatrends like energy efficiency, cloudification, 5G networks, the EV revolution, 3D sensing and renewable energies. Aixtron as the clear market and technology leader in MOCVD equipment is almost guaranteed to provide the tools for these revolutions. Aixtrons’s sales CAGR 20-23E in excess of 30% looks remarkable, so investors looking for growth need not look any further. We initiate coverage of Aixtron with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 28,00, based on DCF and FCF yield 2024E.

