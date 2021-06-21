checkAd

Kindred partners with Relax Gaming for a unique Avatar special

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 12:21  |  21   |   |   

VALLETTA, Malta, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues to collaborate with Relax Gaming to create avatars exclusively for Kindred customers. This special collaboration results in the design of industry-first LGBTQ+ avatars exclusive for Kindred customers and springs from an internal Kindred Group network idea to celebrate the Pride Month.

Kindred Group has together with Relax Gaming created industry-first LGBTQ+ avatars, available exclusively for Kindred customers. The idea of designing unique LGBTQ+ avatars was developed in Kindred's LGBTQ+ Network meetings. Following a discussion between Kindred and Relax Gaming, an avatar design like the exclusive HexaBingo/HexaPro avatars was developed. The LGBTQ+ avatars blend in with current avatar options but provide an alternative option for customers to present themselves online.

"The accumulative impact over time of these adjustments and inclusion is important for minority-identifying individuals and I am glad that we, as a company, can be a part of that. Internally it means Kindred employees can be proud to work for a diverse and inclusive company, whatever their gender or sexual identity. This is not a tick-box exercise for Kindred, this is aligned with our corporate values and our broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. It might be seen as a small thing for many but we know it brings reassurance that most LGBTQ+ people don't often see," says Gavin Hayward, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kindred Group.

"It's amazing to work for a company that is open to suggestions like this. It's a big world, and there are a lot of different people out there. I have been part of the LGBTQ+ community for many years, and I'm thrilled to see these acknowledgements of inclusion from the mainstream. The difference is vast from when I started in this industry 20 years ago, and it's thanks to individuals and companies like Kindred driving change," concludes Katharine Arnsby, Poker and Bingo Team Lead and a member of Kindred's LGBTQ+ Network.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
+46 72 165 15 17
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-partners-with-relax-gaming-for-a-unique-avatar-special,c3371140

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3371140/1434689.pdf

Kindred partners with Relax Gaming for a unique Avatar-special

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/lgbtq,c2927662

LGBTQ

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kindred partners with Relax Gaming for a unique Avatar special VALLETTA, Malta, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kindred continues to collaborate with Relax Gaming to create avatars exclusively for Kindred customers. This special collaboration results in the design of industry-first LGBTQ+ avatars exclusive for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new ...
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Simris Alg Management Update
Sunport Power: Three New MWT Panels Shine at SNEC
Emirates SkyCargo to integrate Envirotainer Releye RLP container into its cool chain portfolio
NovaBiotics Announces Cysteamine Bitartrate (NM002) Included in REMAP-CAP Phase 3 Clinical Trial ...
Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus