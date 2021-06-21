checkAd

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Named “Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution” in 2021 Europe RegTech Insight Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

NICE Actimize (Nasdaq: NICE) was named the category winner for “Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution” in A-Team Group's 2021 Europe RegTech Insight Awards marking its fourth consecutive yearly win across this awards competition. Following its shortlisting by a panel of judges, NICE Actimize and its SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance solutions suite, and the recently announced NICE NTR-X Communication Recording and Compliance Assurance solution, were the recipients of the most online votes in the category derived from reader/online nominations from within the RegTech Insight community and verified by A-Team Group editors and its RegTech advisory board.

The NICE SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance platform analyzes and correlates all trade related data, and provides comprehensive surveillance coverage for all regulatory needs. Additionally, the platform breaks down barriers between data silos enabling deeper analysis and true risk detection. SURVEIL-X also can connect to, ingest and analyze data from many real-time data sources, including all forms of communications.

Joining NICE SURVEIL-X and expanding on its capabilities, is the recently launched NTR-X communication recording solution which offers built-in compliance assurance capabilities to help firms reduce compliance risk and improve responsiveness to regulators by automating the complete lifecycle management of data. NTR-X automates recording checks and provisioning of users (moves, adds and changes); transcription (offered as a cloud-based service); bulk call extraction; system management and administration; compliance assurance reporting; tracking and managing legal holds; and the requirement to provide evidence of compliance to regulators.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “As we continue to innovate with expanded cloud delivery, automated compliance assurance and further automation throughout the complete lifecycle management of data, NICE will continue to work closely with our customers to optimize operations and lower costs while meeting the demands of the changing regulatory landscape.”

Continued Wooten, “By voting for our capabilities, the industry has demonstrated confidence in our ability to support a wide range of regulatory demands with the industry’s most complete end-to-end compliance capabilities from capture and archive functionality through to our true holistic, cloud-native markets surveillance portfolio. We thank the readers of A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight, along with our customers, for their support.”

