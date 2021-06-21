Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Calcium Silicate Insulation Market by Temperature (High-Temperature & Mid-Temperature), End-use Industry (Metals, Industrial, Power Generation, Petrochemical, Transport), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Calcium Silicate Insulation Market is projected to reach USD 320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% from USD 256 million in 2021.

Calcium silicate is the chemical compound Ca2SiO4, also known as calcium orthosilicate and is sometimes formulated as 2CaO·SiO2. It occurs naturally as the mineral larnite and can be derived from naturally occurring limestone and diatomaceous earth, a siliceous sedimentary rock. Calcium silicate has a low bulk density, corrosion-inhibiting properties, high-temperature structural integrity, and high physical water absorption. It is used for the insulation of high-temperature pipes and equipment and for fire endurance applications. It is available in the form of boards, preformed pipes, and preformed blocks.

High temperature calcium silicate is the largest temperature segment of the calcium silicate insulation market. APAC was the largest market for calcium silicate insulation in 2020, in terms of value. Factors such as increasing demand from power generation and transport industries will drive the calcium silicate insulation market.

"The mid temperature is projected to be the fastest-growing temperature type for calcium silicate insulation market between 2021 and 2026"

The growing demand for environment-friendly, fire-proof, and high temperature insulation from the marine and railway industries and increasing consumer spending in various developing economies are expected to drive the calcium silicate insulation market during the forecast period.