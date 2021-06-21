Comstock Mining Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Comstock Mining’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis, followed by a Q & A session facilitated by Noble Senior Research Analyst Mark Reichman, including questions submitted by the audience.

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced today its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT.

There is no charge for this live broadcast of the virtual road show that is open to all investors at any level.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 10:00-11:00am PDT

Investors can register for the conference: Registration (gotowebinar.com)

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) is an emerging leader in the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of innovation-based, clean, renewable natural resources, with a focus on high-value, cash-generating, strategic materials that are essential to meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for clean energy, carbon-neutrality, and natural products. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

Comstock is also set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com