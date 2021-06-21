checkAd

Oma Savings Bank Plc's composition of Shareholders' Nomination Committee

21.06.2021, 12:35  |  22   |   |   

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 JUNE 2021 AT 13.35 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc’s composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

According to the shareholder list on 1 June 2021, representatives of the five largest shareholders have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp):

  • Raimo Härmä, appointed by Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö
  • Ari Lamminmäki, appointed by Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö
  • Aino Lamminmäki, appointed by Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö
  • Jukka Sysilampi, appointed by Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö
  • Jukka Kuivaniemi, appointed by Hauhon Säästöpankkisäätiö

The Nomination Committee elects a Chairman from among its members.

The Nomination Committee prepares proposals for the election of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting and, if necessary, for an Extraordinary General Meeting. OmaSp’s five largest shareholders each have the right to appoint one representative to the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Board should give their recommendations regarding the members of the Board of Directors and their respective compensations to the Board of Directors by the end of January preceding the Annual General Meeting. In the case of an Extraordinary General Meeting, the Nomination Committee should accordingly give their respective recommendations well in advance before the General Meeting, taking into account applicable regulations. The Chairman of the Board of Directors acts as the convener. The Nomination Committee complies with the rules of procedure approved by the Annual General Meeting.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.





Oma Savings Bank Plc's composition of Shareholders' Nomination Committee OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 JUNE 2021 AT 13.35 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE Oma Savings Bank Plc’s composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Committee According to the shareholder list on …

