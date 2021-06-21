Rovio Entertainment, Moomin Characters and Gutsy Animations enter into a long-term partnership

Iconic Finnish brands will join forces to create joyful content for years to come.

Rovio becomes an exclusive partner for Moomin based mobile games.





ESPOO - Finland, June 21, 2021- Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creator of Angry Birds, has entered into a long-term partnership with Moomin Characters and Gutsy Animation. Rovio will have the rights to develop and publish Moomin IP based games for any platform, with exclusive rights for all mobile platforms. Rovio will also become a minority shareholder in Gutsy Animations, the creator of the Moominvalley 3D animation series through an equity investment of 2.5 million euros and a convertible loan of 2.5 million euros.

Moomin has a very high brand awareness particularly in Japan, which is one of the biggest gaming markets in the world. The length of the partnership is six years, with a possible extension for another six years.

‘’Gutsy Animations did an astonishing job at bringing to life the rich stories and alluring atmosphere of the Moominvalley. We are honoured and excited to enter this partnership with Moomin Characters and Gutsy Animations. Working with Gutsy and Moomin will give us the opportunity to present this iconic brand to new audiences across the globe at the same time as we surely will delight our existing fans.’’ says Alex Pelletier-Normand, Rovio CEO. ‘’This partnership will diversify our IP portfolio, which is a key step in our consistent growth strategy. Rovio’s first Moomin game, based on the original story and world created by Tove Jansson, and inspired by the Moominvalley visuals, is already being developed and we expect it to reach soft launch later this year.‘’