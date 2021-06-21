New Gold Zone Discovery at Buckreef Gold – 2.9 km Strike Length

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX ) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company (STAMICO), announces that it has made a new discovery of three closely spaced parallel, gold bearing structures at the Buckreef Gold Company Limited’s (Buckreef Gold) project, collectively now known as the Anfield Zone.

The new prospective gold mineralized zones, totaling a combined 2.9 kilometer (km) strike length were identified through geological (field) mapping, sampling and examination of artisanal workings. Collectively, they have been named the Anfield Zone (see next pages for maps).

Grab samples of mineralized bed (fresh) rock have been assayed, with highlights of:

37.52 g/t, 28.55 g/t and 14.42 g/t.

Located approximately 500 meters (m) to the east of the Buckreef Gold Main Zone.

Aligns with and trends towards the Eastern Porphyry Mineral Resource.

Follow-up field work and diamond drilling planned for 2021 and 2022.



Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CEO (TanGold) commented, “As part of the new management team’s continued in-depth assessment of the Buckreef Gold asset and empowerment of local management, we continue to be excited by the greenfield exploration potential of the Buckreef Gold land package. Along with the announced Buckreef West discovery (see press release dated May 3rd, 2021), the Anfield Zone is our second new discovery in less than 2 months. Combined with the positive metallurgical results (see press release dated June 9th, 2021), in conjunction with the Buckreef Gold Main Zone, these discoveries provide us with continued confidence that Buckreef Gold will develop into a significant gold producing asset.”



Mr. Andrew Cheatle, COO (TanGold) added, “I am thrilled with the work of the Buckreef Gold Team, who were keen to ‘get their boots out on the ground’ and explore targets and generate new ones; this has resulted in the discovery of the Anfield Zone – 2.9 km of prospective trend. We will be drilling the new target as soon as practicable.”

Figure 1: Artisanal Mine Shaft Sample - Assayed at 28.55 g/t

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee8aa43a-8ee1-47a0 ...

Figure 2: Anfield Zone in Relation to Buckreef Gold Main Zone, Buckreef West & Eastern Porphyry (White Dots Represent Artisanal Mine Workings – See Figure 4 for Legend)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c720003b-6a97-4715 ...