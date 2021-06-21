Swiss Beauty Retailer haar-shop.ch Increases Warehouse Productivity by Over 40% with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management System

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that online Swiss beauty vendor haar-shop.ch AG significantly improved order fulfillment productivity by over 40% and increased its warehouse utilization rate by more than one third by using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS).



As haar-shop.ch's online business grew, it quickly became clear that manual fulfillment processes needed to be modernized. Its existing inventory management system did not offer advanced warehouse management capabilities such as “chaotic warehousing,” which speeds the put away process and maximizes warehouse space utilization. Employee processing and warehouse capacity quickly reached their limits. "We had sorted the shelves by brand, so every employee was required to memorize the product location in the warehouse," said Markus Stoller, Head of IT at haar-shop.ch. "Our warehouse operations were inefficient as a result, and we couldn't implement multi-order picking to improve employee productivity."