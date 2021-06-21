Everything Blockchain Acquires Energy Technology Business

Cedric Harris Named Chief Research Officer

Fleming Island, Florida, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of 832 Energy Technology Consultants, with its base of operations in Houston, Texas at its current valuation of $1.5 million. This is the second acquisition Everything Blockchain has made in the last three months. In additional to this acquisition, the Company has entered into two additional Letters of Intent for two additional strategic acquisitions that takes the Company one step closer to providing a blockchain platform that operates between regulatory agencies and industry.

832 Energy Technology Consultants was formed in 2012 and has consistently generated more than $500K per year in revenue and generated a 50% net profit. Currently they produce their revenue as a software architect and engineer for United Airlines. Cedric Harris is the founder of 832 Energy Technology Consultants and will continue to operate the business while also being named as the Company’s Chief Research Officer (CRO). Mr. Harris most recent achievement was the development and inventor of the Blockchain utilized by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) worldwide contract tracing program. Mr. Harris will be working with the Company in the development and filing of patents for its proprietary intellectual assets and services it intends to launch in the near future.

“This acquisition is the second of several acquisitions where 1+1+1+1 = 1,111. These acquisitions will propel Everything Blockchain to the forefront of data security through use of the Blockchain and make Everything Blockchain a household name worldwide,” said Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain CEO said. He went on to say, “Cedric will be a great addition to the Everything Blockchain team. His thinking falls right in line with our Company’s vision where everything in life will in one way or another be effected by Blockchain.”

Cedric Harris, the Company’s CRO stated, “I have been searching for years to find a Company I could call home and feel a part of. The management team and personnel associated with Everything Blockchain bleed Blockchain. From the first time I met them I felt a sense of belonging. I look forward to continuing my research in Blockchain and developing worldwide patented technology that will have an effect on mankind and improve quality of life worldwide.”