Rugby Completes Detailed Sampling / Magnetics at El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report encouraging follow-up soil sampling results from El Zanjon, Patagonia. The program is designed to discover an intact epithermal gold-silver system beneath shallow sedimentary cover. The ultrasensitive analytical method being employed is defining numerous discrete multi-element geochemical anomalies associated with interpreted fault structures.

Ultra low-level Ionic leach geochemistry is capable of “seeing through” gravel cover into the underlying bedrock. Rugby is targeting flexures within major faults that trend south from the Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver mine onto El Zanjon (Figure 1).

A total of 876 samples that have been collected to date.

Gold values range from <0.02 to 2.3 ppb (Figure 3) and silver values range from 0.3 to 70.3 ppb (Figure 4).

An area of highly anomalous arsenic (max 1,195 ppb), molybdenum (max 1,420 ppb) and mercury (max 4.4 ppb) with coincident gold and silver is defined near the centre of the property (Figure 5).

Follow-up sampling and geophysics are planned to define drill sites.



Yale Simpson, Rugby’s Chairman, stated, “Low-level geochemistry is working remarkably well in locating potential leakage from a concealed epithermal gold-silver system below recent gravels. We are very encouraged by the clustering of anomalous values, but feel we need to close in from 160 metre lines to 80 metre lines prior to drilling. We expect that program will commence in October, immediately following the Argentine winter. Drill permitting has been initiated.

“Rugby’s field work is being conducted by Biz Latin Hub S.A. (BLH), contractors/consultants managed by Fernando Chacon, with whom management worked within the discovery of Cerro Moro.”

Figure 1: Major mineralizing structures in Deseado Massif Gold-Silver District

showing the priority targets at the El Zanjon Project



Host rocks at El Zanjon are the prospective Chon Aike Formation which hosts the major high-grade gold-silver epithermal orebodies in Santa Cruz Province.

The results from the 876 geochemical samples are encouraging and have delineated numerous coherent multi-element targets: Blanca, Antonia and Martina prospects. Samples were assayed for 61 multi-elements using ultra sensitive Ionic Leach by ALS (Vancouver). To date 13 zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry associated with interpreted magnetic structures (Figure 2`) have been identified. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.