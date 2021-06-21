checkAd

Rugby Completes Detailed Sampling / Magnetics at El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report encouraging follow-up soil sampling results from El Zanjon, Patagonia. The program is designed to discover an intact epithermal gold-silver system beneath shallow sedimentary cover. The ultrasensitive analytical method being employed is defining numerous discrete multi-element geochemical anomalies associated with interpreted fault structures. 

Highlights

  • Ultra low-level Ionic leach geochemistry is capable of “seeing through” gravel cover into the underlying bedrock. Rugby is targeting flexures within major faults that trend south from the Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver mine onto El Zanjon (Figure 1). 
  • A total of 876 samples that have been collected to date.
  • Gold values range from <0.02 to 2.3 ppb (Figure 3) and silver values range from 0.3 to 70.3 ppb (Figure 4). 
  • An area of highly anomalous arsenic (max 1,195 ppb), molybdenum (max 1,420 ppb) and mercury (max 4.4 ppb) with coincident gold and silver is defined near the centre of the property (Figure 5).
  • Follow-up sampling and geophysics are planned to define drill sites.

Yale Simpson, Rugby’s Chairman, stated, “Low-level geochemistry is working remarkably well in locating potential leakage from a concealed epithermal gold-silver system below recent gravels. We are very encouraged by the clustering of anomalous values, but feel we need to close in from 160 metre lines to 80 metre lines prior to drilling. We expect that program will commence in October, immediately following the Argentine winter. Drill permitting has been initiated.

“Rugby’s field work is being conducted by Biz Latin Hub S.A. (BLH), contractors/consultants managed by Fernando Chacon, with whom management worked within the discovery of Cerro Moro.

Figure 1: Major mineralizing structures in Deseado Massif Gold-Silver District
showing the priority targets at the El Zanjon Project

Host rocks at El Zanjon are the prospective Chon Aike Formation which hosts the major high-grade gold-silver epithermal orebodies in Santa Cruz Province. 

The results from the 876 geochemical samples are encouraging and have delineated numerous coherent multi-element targets: Blanca, Antonia and Martina prospects. Samples were assayed for 61 multi-elements using ultra sensitive Ionic Leach by ALS (Vancouver). To date 13 zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry associated with interpreted magnetic structures (Figure 2`) have been identified. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rugby Completes Detailed Sampling / Magnetics at El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report encouraging follow-up soil sampling results from El Zanjon, Patagonia. The program is designed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus