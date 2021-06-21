checkAd

KERING INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 6, 2021 AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

PRESS RELEASE

 
06.21.2021

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 6, 2021
AND
CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to take part in an Ordinary General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. (Paris Time) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
In light of the administrative measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Meeting will take place behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders1.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on the Company website2: https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

This General Meeting will deliberate on a single resolution related to the authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase, retain or transfer the Company’s shares. Indeed, shareholders are asked to approve new terms of the resolution given the continuous rise in the Company's share price, which over the last several weeks has exceeded the maximum purchase price.

As the General Meeting is to be held behind closed doors, shareholders are invited to vote remotely, either by casting a postal vote or using the online voting platform.
Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 (Paris Time).

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting. Any questions should be submitted (preferably by email to AG2021proxy@kering.com) at least two business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In compliance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the General Meeting (including, in particular, the notice of meeting and the proxy/postal voting form) are available on the Company website at https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The notice to attend, including the agenda, the proposed single resolution submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors, and a description of the main options available to shareholders for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on May 31, 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

