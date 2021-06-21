Applied Therapeutics to Present on Diabetic Cardiomyopathy and Prevalence of Disease at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Diabetes Association

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced a Product Theater presentation at the upcoming 81 st Scientific Sessions of the annual 2021 American Diabetes Association meeting taking place virtually June 25-29. The Product Theater will include an overview of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM), the increased risk of progression to overt heart failure and death due to the disease, new data on the wide prevalence of the disease among patients with diabetes, the role of aldose reductase in the pathogenesis of disease, and a review of the ongoing ARISE-HF global registrational trial of AT-001, a novel and selective aldose reductase inhibitor.

presented by Jim Januzzi, MD, Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. The Product Theater presentation will be available virtually on the 2021 American Diabetes Association Annual Meeting website, and available after the meeting on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website.



“We are pleased to share this new data with the medical community, which confirms the high prevalence of DbCM,” said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. “It is very important for physicians to be aware of the risk factors for developing DbCM and to monitor the disease, especially as progression to overt heart failure and death is 1.5-fold higher in patients with DbCM compared to Diabetic patients without DbCM,” said Jim Januzzi, MD, Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.



Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

