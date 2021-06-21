Solar Alliance completes 1 megawatt Solar Share Project for LG&E/KU in Kentucky

The solar system, which consists of Phase 3 and 4 of LG&E and KU’s Solar Share facility in Simpsonville, is now fully operational and producing energy for subscribing customers. Solar Alliance worked with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, on this and other projects as the two companies expand the portfolio of solar projects they are partnering on.

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce construction has been completed at a one megawatt (“MW”) solar project in Kentucky for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (“LG&E and KU”), part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies.

“The Solar Share program illustrates LG&E and KU’s commitment to providing renewable energy to its customers and we are proud to support that initiative,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “The Kentucky solar market is growing rapidly, and we look forward to meeting that increasing demand. Our partnership with Boyd CAT continues to grow and positions us well to provide cost effective, clean energy to a growing number of utilities and businesses.”

A total of eight 500-kilowatt Solar Share sections are planned for the Simpsonville facility, for a total of 4 megawatts. Construction of each section is completed as each becomes fully subscribed. The utility is currently accepting enrollments for the fifth section, which is now nearly 80% subscribed.

“Watching the site develop and knowing it is a direct result of our customers’ interest and participation has been both exciting and rewarding,” said LG&E and KU Vice President-Customer Services Eileen Saunders. “We developed this program in response to their desire to support local solar generation and we’re pleased to continue helping all of our customer categories advance their personal and professional sustainability goals.”

About LG&E and KU

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 332,000 natural gas and 425,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 564,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.