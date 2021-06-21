checkAd

Wood Mackenzie Scales Data Analytics Across the Energy Transition by Adding Quinbrook as a Lens Power Development Partner

Lens decision intelligence platform connects the dots across a rapidly changing energy landscape

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, the leading provider of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector, today welcomes Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners as a development partner for the industry-leading Lens decision intelligence platform.

With its analytics-ready power and renewables data integrated into a single platform, Lens Power enables organisations to maximise investment opportunities in clean energy and be on the forefront of the energy transition.

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), is collaborating with early adopters to design a power solution that provides a holistic understanding of what is happening in the world of energy, allowing organisations to analyse, screen and value assets or companies quickly and confidently to improve profitability and minimise risk.

Global Power Generation Assets by Energy Source

Source: Wood Mackenzie Lens Power

Matt Overbeck, Wood Mackenzie Senior Vice President, Head of Power and Renewables, said: “We’ve been in the power modelling business for a decade and have invested heavily to build out our energy transition division, both organically and through acquisition. We’re delighted to partner with Quinbrook, a specialist investment management firm focused exclusively on low carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management.”

Quinbrook is widely recognised for making positive contributions towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing, winning multiple awards for its Low Carbon Power Fund, and for its role as a value-add investment manager of clean energy infrastructure.

William Blake, Senior Vice President at Quinbrook, said: “Partnering with an established global energy data analytics company like Wood Mackenzie offers us a collaborative and responsive setting to discuss, implement, and improve the data, technology, and tools that aid our evaluation and monitoring of market trends and investment opportunities across the clean energy landscape.

“The energy transition to a zero-carbon future is driving a significant amount of investment opportunity, but it is also spawning new and complex risks for investment managers and market participants to navigate. Identifying, understanding, and actively addressing these risks head-on is fundamental to our approach in creating long-term and resilient asset value for our investors.

