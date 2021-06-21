Agios Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Mitapivat for Treatment of Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for mitapivat to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.



“With this NDA filing, we are poised to deliver the first potentially disease-modifying therapy for people with PK deficiency, a chronic, lifelong hemolytic anemia characterized by serious complications affecting multiple organs,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “There are no approved therapies for PK deficiency, and the current management strategies of blood transfusions and splenectomy are associated with both short- and long-term risks, including iron overload, blood clots and increased risk for infections. PK deficiency can lead to chronic fatigue, hemolytic crisis, gallstones, splenomegaly, liver cirrhosis, pulmonary hypertension and osteoporosis, and the burden of disease can take a toll on patients’ ability to navigate work and other day-to-day activities, as well as on their mental health. We are looking forward to working with the FDA to provide a potential new treatment option for this community that may help address the significant unmet needs of PK deficiency patients.”