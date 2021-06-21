GasLog Partners LP Announces New Charter Agreement with Cheniere

Piraeus, Greece, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced a new time charter agreement for the Methane Heather Sally with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”). The charter began last week and has a minimum duration one year. Cheniere have the option, until late August, to extend the charter for an additional one or two years.



The Methane Heather Sally is a 145,000 cbm steam turbine LNG carrier built in 2007 which previously operated in the spot market.