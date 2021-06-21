Devon Energy Establishes New Environmental Performance Targets Including Net Zero GHG Emissions

KEY TARGET HIGHLIGHTS

Achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050

Reduce Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50% by 2030

Reduce methane emissions intensity by 65% by 2030

Achieve flaring intensity of 0.5% or lower by 2025 and eliminate routine flaring by 2030

Continue to advance water recycling rate and to use 90% or more non-freshwater for completions activities in the most active operating areas within the Delaware Basin

Engage value chain in assessment of performance in key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas

Devon Energy Corp. announced today it is establishing new environmental performance targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, minimizing freshwater use, and engaging constructively with its value chain.



“We know that strong environmental performance is essential to protecting the communities in which we live and operate, managing risk, and generating long-term value for stakeholders,” said Rick Muncrief, President and CEO. “Devon is setting aggressive goals to lower its carbon impact, while continuing to return value to shareholders. We know the need for oil and gas will remain for decades, but as good stewards, it is incumbent on us to improve how we produce and deliver it.”

NET ZERO GHG EMISSIONS

Since its founding in 1971, Devon has been at the forefront of technological innovation in the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s long history of using advanced technologies to improve efficiencies across the business will be key to delivering on its ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050.

In pursuit of continued transparency, Devon will refresh its Climate Change Assessment Report by year-end 2021, outlining its approach to proactively address climate-related risks and opportunities.

GHG AND METHANE EMISSIONS REDUCTIONS

To demonstrate Devon’s progress in achieving its longer-term net zero ambition, the company is targeting reductions of its Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50% and methane emissions intensity by 65% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

Devon’s emission reduction strategy will involve a range of potential actions including expanding its leak detection and repair program; implementing advanced leak detection technologies; reducing the volume of natural gas that is flared; electrifying facilities to reduce the use of natural gas and diesel consumed onsite, including transitioning from gas-driven to air-driven pneumatic controllers; and optimizing facility design to minimize leaks and eliminate common equipment failures.