Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Legend Power Systems Inc. ("Legend Power" or the "Company") (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) is pleased to announce that the warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with its bought deal offering of units of the Company ("Units") completed June 15, 2021, will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of market on June 22, 2021 under the symbol LPS.WT.A. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.95 at any time before 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 15, 2023. The Units were sold under a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.