Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or " the Company" ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The 2021 drilling campaign began on June 5 th . Five diamond drill holes have been completed to date for a total of 774 metres. Drill hole EZ-21-04, drilled on the Northern extension zone of the South West vein, has intersected a wide zone of quartz veining (approximately 4.2-metres), from 121.8-126.0 m, with visible gold evident over approximately one metre (see Figure 1). Additional quartz veining with visible gold has been identified in diamond drill hole EZ-21-02.

Current drilling is focused on the northern extension of the South West vein, approximately 150m along strike toward the northeast from the high-grade ore-shoot intercepted in hole EZ-20-06 which intersected 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m (announcement dated Feb. 8 th , 2021).

Figure 1. EZ-21-04. SW Vein with visible gold. Elizabeth Gold Project.

President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented. " The 2021 drill campaign is off to a great start with the presence of VG in the first few holes. We are looking forward to more high-grade results as we continue to demonstrate the extensions to the known vein systems at Elizabeth ."

The Southwest Vein has been identified in drilling along a total strike of 800m and to a depth of 200m below surface (Figure 3 & 4). The initial five holes of the 2021 drilling campaign are focused on confirming and expanding an interpreted high-grade shoot (referred to as the North Extension Shoot) in the center of the currently defined structure.

All five holes have intersected the vein, which typically varies in width between 1.0-4.2m and is associated with strong sericitic alteration of the dioritic wall rocks. Multiple phases of brecciation and quartz precipitation are evident, with visible gold typically associated with fine limonitic partings and blebs, or with dark irregular bands of sooty sulphide composed of pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena and chlorite.

The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the 2020 (and visually in 2021) drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres from surface and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface.

