Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
21.06.2021 / 13:00
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
21 June 2021
1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligation: INDUMENTA
PUERI, S.L., Malaga,
Spain
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
Global Portfolio
Investments, S.L.
(B-92709419)
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed
or reached: 17 June
2021
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation (Art. 8 and
9 of the Transparency
Law):
% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)
Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998 the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5- .- 4- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date
Subtotal B % 1
Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights
Subtotal B 2 % Name- % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial
rights
held by Instruments held
ultimate
controlling by ultimate Directly
person
or entity or controlling person control-
held led
directly by or entity or held by (use
any
subsidiary if directly by any number(s)
it
equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st
higher than equals or is column)
the
notifiable higher than the
threshold notifiable
threshold
Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41% Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41% Investments, S.L.
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
1210216 21.06.2021
Wertpapier
