NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Befesa S.A.



21 June 2021



1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligation: INDUMENTA

PUERI, S.L., Malaga,

Spain

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.):

Global Portfolio

Investments, S.L.

(B-92709419)

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed

or reached: 17 June

2021

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation (Art. 8 and

9 of the Transparency

Law):

% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)

Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998 the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5- .- 4- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date



Subtotal B % 1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2 % Name- % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial

rights

held by Instruments held

ultimate

controlling by ultimate Directly

person

or entity or controlling person control-

held led

directly by or entity or held by (use

any

subsidiary if directly by any number(s)

it

equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st

higher than equals or is column)

the

notifiable higher than the

threshold notifiable

threshold

Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41% Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41% Investments, S.L.

Company information



Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com



