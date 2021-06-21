checkAd

DGAP-Stimmrechte Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
21.06.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

21.06.2021 / 13:00
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

21 June 2021

1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligation: INDUMENTA
PUERI, S.L., Malaga,
Spain
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
Global Portfolio
Investments, S.L.
(B-92709419)
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed
or reached: 17 June
2021
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation (Art. 8 and
9 of the Transparency
Law):
% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)
Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998 the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5- .- 4- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date

Subtotal B % 1
Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2 % Name- % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial
rights
held by Instruments held
ultimate
controlling by ultimate Directly
person
or entity or controlling person control-
held led
directly by or entity or held by (use
any
subsidiary if directly by any number(s)
it
equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st
higher than equals or is column)
the
notifiable higher than the
threshold notifiable
threshold
Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41% Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41% Investments, S.L.
Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1210216 21.06.2021

°


Befesa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Stimmrechte Befesa S.A. (deutsch) Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A. Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 21.06.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitcoin unter Druck - Kurs rutscht unter 34 000 US-Dollar
DAX-FLASH: Weiterer Kursrutsch erwartet - 50-Tage-Linie dürfte fallen
DGAP-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Kursverluste erwartet
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwäche setzt sich fort
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S steigen - Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta vorbörslich schwach - Porsche kooperiert mit Konkurrenten
Atomverhandlungen mit dem Iran: Nach wie vor schwierige Probleme
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt unter Druck - Tief seit einem Monat
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax stabilisiert nach Tief seit einem Monat
Titel
Aktien New York: Dow sinkt weiter nach US-Zinsentscheid
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar - Einbruch nach Fed-Aussagen
Curevacs Börsenwert nach Studienenttäuschung halbiert (2) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kalte Dusche für Anleger am Verfalltag
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Bitcoin unter Druck - Kurs rutscht unter 34 000 US-Dollar
DAX-FLASH: Weiterer Kursrutsch erwartet - 50-Tage-Linie dürfte fallen
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach US-Zinsentscheid
Neues Instrument zur Förderung grünen Wasserstoffs geht an den Start
Titel
'Haben Fluggesellschaft gerettet':  Norwegian verlässt Gläubigerschutz
Wahlbeteiligung steigt in Sachsen-Anhalt auf 41 Prozent
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (deutsch)
ANALYSE/DZ: Corona-Impfstoffe ein 217-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt - Viele Profiteure
Neue Hinweise nach Nachbarschaftsbefragung zu Stromausfall in München
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte ...
Aktien New York: Dow sinkt weiter nach US-Zinsentscheid
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Modemärkte AG (deutsch)
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
DGAP-News: LPKF: LIDE-Technologie wird in der Serienfertigung von Glaswafern in der Halbleiterindustrie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Stellungnahme des Vorstands zur aktuellen Lage des Unternehmens (deutsch)
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wirecard verdoppeln sich nach Fast-Total-Verlust
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(25) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:26 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt Befesa auf 'Buy'
18.06.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
17.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax trotzt Aussicht auf straffere Geldpolitik
17.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 17.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
17.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax trotzt Signalen für straffere US-Geldpolitik
17.06.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Befesa auf 'Hold'
17.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Fed beruhigt Anleger trotz Signalen für straffere Geldpolitik
17.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt Befesa auf 'Neutral'
17.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Befesa-Kurs trotzt Kapitalerhöhung - Übernahme in USA beflügelt
17.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: US-Geldpolitik lässt Anleger weitgehend kalt