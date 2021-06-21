Salt of the Earth Creates Low-sodium Craveability

Salt of the Earth conducted virtual research of social media, culinary blogs, and retailers that indicates flexitarian and vegan Millennials increasingly are seeking new plant-based snacks that are better for you as well as have high protein content, vitamins, and minerals. After analyzing the properties of different legumes, they zeroed in on lentils.

ATLIT, Israel, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer appetite for exciting, nutritious, full-flavored snacks put the spotlight on better-for-you plant-based options. After extensive research and lab tests, Salt of the Earth introduces its all-natural solution for making lentils bites tastier, using less sodium.

"We developed an application for lentil snack bites that can be chilled, frozen, or dried," explains Rakefet Rosenblatt, food technologist for Salt of the Earth. "Lentils have lots of protein and a high overall nutritional value, plus they blend well with other vegetables. We noticed that plant-based products are getting increasing attention on the market, yet most of the snacks are from broccoli, cauliflower, or sweet potatoes, which lack the same level of nutritional value. Our new application concept can attract a wider audience, including kids, thanks to its great taste and reduced sodium."

"Parents with busy lifestyles are looking for ready-to eat nutritious treats that can be part of a meal or an on-the-go snack for the whole family," adds Tali Feingold, Business Unit Director of Salt of the Earth. "My kids won't eat lentils but these delicious treats made with Mediterranean Umami Bold have become a part of our regular routine."

"This Mediterranean Umami Bold formulation will allow food companies to easily overcome lentils' natural blandness and provide a savory treat," adds Rosenblatt. "You can add Mediterranean Umami Bold to the wet mixture as part of the other ingredients. It completely dissolves, naturally boosts flavors, all while lowering sodium levels by a third."

Mediterranean Umami Bold is a clean-label, plant-based solution for flavor enhancement and sodium reduction. It is a versatile ingredient with multiple uses, including boosting savory flavors and reducing sodium up to 45% in a variety of products. It can also be used to reduce the amounts of certain expensive ingredients, such as flavorings and spice blends.

About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea-salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers span more than 20 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium reduction solutions. Salt of the Earth was acquired by Fortissimo Capital Fund, purchased by Sugat Industries Ltd., Israel's leading brand for non-perishable food, including sugar, rice and legumes, from the British conglomerate ED&F MAN, in 2019.

