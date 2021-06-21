checkAd

Salt of the Earth Creates Low-sodium Craveability

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Lower sodium, higher flavor perfect for Plant-Based Bites

ATLIT, Israel, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer appetite for exciting, nutritious, full-flavored snacks put the spotlight on better-for-you plant-based options. After extensive research and lab tests, Salt of the Earth introduces its all-natural solution for making lentils bites tastier, using less sodium.

Salt of the Earth Creates Low-sodium Craveability

Salt of the Earth conducted virtual research of social media, culinary blogs, and retailers that indicates flexitarian and vegan Millennials increasingly are seeking new plant-based snacks that are better for you as well as have high protein content, vitamins, and minerals. After analyzing the properties of different legumes, they zeroed in on lentils.

"We developed an application for lentil snack bites that can be chilled, frozen, or dried," explains Rakefet Rosenblatt, food technologist for Salt of the Earth. "Lentils have lots of protein and a high overall nutritional value, plus they blend well with other vegetables. We noticed that plant-based products are getting increasing attention on the market, yet most of the snacks are from broccoli, cauliflower, or sweet potatoes, which lack the same level of nutritional value. Our new application concept can attract a wider audience, including kids, thanks to its great taste and reduced sodium."

"Parents with busy lifestyles are looking for ready-to eat nutritious treats that can be part of a meal or an on-the-go snack for the whole family," adds Tali Feingold, Business Unit Director of Salt of the Earth. "My kids won't eat lentils but these delicious treats made with Mediterranean Umami Bold have become a part of our regular routine."

"This Mediterranean Umami Bold formulation will allow food companies to easily overcome lentils' natural blandness and provide a savory treat," adds Rosenblatt. "You can add Mediterranean Umami Bold to the wet mixture as part of the other ingredients. It completely dissolves, naturally boosts flavors, all while lowering sodium levels by a third."

Mediterranean Umami Bold is a clean-label, plant-based solution for flavor enhancement and sodium reduction. It is a versatile ingredient with multiple uses, including boosting savory flavors and reducing sodium up to 45% in a variety of products. It can also be used to reduce the amounts of certain expensive ingredients, such as flavorings and spice blends.

About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea-salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers span more than 20 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium reduction solutions. Salt of the Earth was acquired by Fortissimo Capital Fund, purchased by Sugat Industries Ltd., Israel's leading brand for non-perishable food, including sugar, rice and legumes, from the British conglomerate ED&F MAN, in 2019.

Company contact:
 Salt of the Earth
Ms. Tali Feingold
Business Unit Director
Tel: 972-4-954-9555
E-mail: sales@saltoftheearthltd.com  
www.saltoftheearthltd.com  

Press Contact:
NutriPR
Ms. Liat Simha
Tel: +972-9-9742893
E-mail: liat@nutripr.com  
Twitter: @LiatSimha
www.nutripr.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537412/Salt_of_the_Earth_Low_Sodium.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salt of the Earth Creates Low-sodium Craveability Lower sodium, higher flavor perfect for Plant-Based Bites ATLIT, Israel, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The consumer appetite for exciting, nutritious, full-flavored snacks put the spotlight on better-for-you plant-based options. After extensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new ...
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Simris Alg Management Update
Sunport Power: Three New MWT Panels Shine at SNEC
Emirates SkyCargo to integrate Envirotainer Releye RLP container into its cool chain portfolio
NovaBiotics Announces Cysteamine Bitartrate (NM002) Included in REMAP-CAP Phase 3 Clinical Trial ...
Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus