FREELANCER.COM PARTNERS WITH THE BUREAU OF RECLAMATION AND NASA TO IMPROVE HYDROPOWER SYSTEM RELIABILITY

21.06.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Freelancer Limited (ASX: FLN), the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, in partnership with Arrow Electronics, one of the world's largest electronic components distributors, has secured the US$250,000 Automated Maintenance of Protection Systems Challenge, for the Bureau of Reclamation.

The aim of the challenge is to improve the reliability of hydropower plant generation by automating safety equipment testing and reducing plant downtime. Using the Freelancer.com and ArrowPlus platforms are expected to attract a large number of candidates offering a variety of viable solutions.

'We're excited to deliver the Automated Maintenance of Protection Systems Challenge (AMPS Challenge) for the Bureau of Reclamation using the world's largest online talent pool of electronic & electrical engineers in what will be the largest challenge yet by an order of magnitude - a quarter of a million US dollars in prize money. If you have the skills, sign up now to Freelancer.com to participate', said Freelancer Chief Executive, Matt Barrie.

Freelancer has broad expertise in engineering with over 2.5 million freelance engineers on its platform, ~260,000 who specialize in electrical engineering. There are also millions of tangentially skilled experts including software, hardware, and firmware developers. Freelancer.com has sourced over 13,000 product designs from more than 6,000 designers in contests run on behalf of NASA.

Freelancer built and operates ArrowPlus the world's largest electrical and electronic engineering crowdsourcing platform which 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers access to guide innovation.

c098iNkA.png

The Bureau of Reclamation's AMPS Challenge will be a two-phase challenge seeking improvements and/or fresh concepts to automate protection system testing at Reclamation hydropower facilities: a White Paper Challenge and a Prototype Challenge.

The White Paper Challenge offers a total prize of $100,000, expecting to award up to 10 prizes of $10,000 each.

In the Prototype Challenge, commencing immediately after the White Paper Challenge ends, the best prototype will be awarded up to $100,000 prize. In addition, $10,000 awards will be presented for teams that excel in individual benchmarks for a total prototype purse of $150,000.

