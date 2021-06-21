Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Frank Estrada, Ed.D., as Director, Salesforce Training

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases today announced the appointment of Frank Estrada, Ed.D., as Director, Salesforce Training, reporting to Evan Hockman, Aerie’s Vice President of Sales. Dr. Estrada will design, develop and implement the training curriculum for both Territory Sales Managers and the Sales Management Team across the United States. He most recently held a related position at Agendia Inc.

In connection with his acceptance of the position as Director, Salesforce Training, Dr. Estrada will receive awards totaling 16,900 stock options that will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the hire date. This award was made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and was approved by the Company’s independent directors as an inducement material to Dr. Estrada entering into employment with the Company in reliance on Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.