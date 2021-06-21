checkAd

Castle Biosciences is Listed in the Houston Chronicle’s “CHRON 100” as One of the 100 Most Successful Publicly Traded Companies in Houston

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced it has been included in the Houston Chronicle’s list of the 100 most successful publicly traded companies in the Houston area.

Castle has been included in the category for Market Value, Market Return & Revenue Growth. This is the second year that Castle has been named in the “CHRON 100” as a top company by the Houston Chronicle. In 2020, the Company received recognition as one of the top initial public offerings of 2019.

“We’re excited to be recognized as one of the top public companies in Houston by the Houston Chronicle again this year,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are proud to be included for our achievements in the category of market value, market return and revenue growth. And we continue to grow our suite of diagnostic and prognostic tests for dermatologic cancers and other dermatologic diseases with unmet clinical need. While DecisionDx -Melanoma remains our lead product, in the second half of 2020, we expanded our skin cancer test offerings with the commercial launch of DecisionDx-SCC for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and DecisionDx DiffDxTM-Melanoma for difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. In addition, in May of 2021, we acquired a second gene expression profile test for difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions, myPath Melanoma. We look forward to furthering our position as a leader in providing clinically actionable dermatologic genomic tests designed to transform disease management and help improve the lives of patients.”

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. To predict likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity, the Company utilizes its proprietary algorithm, i31-GEP, to produce an integrated test result. i31-GEP is an artificial intelligence-based neural network algorithm (independently validated in a cohort of 1,674 prospective, consecutively tested patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma) that integrates the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result with the patient’s traditional clinicopathologic features. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through March 31, 2021, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 73,396 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

