LiveVox, A Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform, to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With Crescent Acquisition Corp

The combined company will operate as LiveVox Holdings, Inc. and its Class A common stock, units and warrants will trade under the symbols “LVOX,” “LVOXU” and “LVOXW,” respectively, on The Nasdaq Global Select Market beginning June 22, 2021.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it completed its previously announced business combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (formerly NASDAQ: CRSA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, on June 18, 2021. Louis Summe, founder, and CEO of LiveVox, will continue to lead the business.

LiveVox is a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools that seamlessly integrates customer engagement into a single pane of glass. LiveVox’s technology and blended omnichannel approach to digital engagement and customer service allows the Company to secure deals over its competitors. LiveVox’s platform features unified data capabilities that allow customer data to be more easily accessed across different channels and the newly announced, AI-enabled LiveVox Bot. Combined with the built-in CRM and pre-integrated WFO capabilities, LiveVox is able to provide an improved agent and customer experience, easier configuration and lower total cost of ownership.

LiveVox will receive approximately $123 million going to the Company’s balance sheet to accelerate growth by substantially increasing its investment in sales and marketing. The enhanced liquidity will also allow LiveVox to take advantage of additional growth opportunities in the future.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for LiveVox as we complete our business combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp and become a public company,” said Louis Summe, CEO of LiveVox. “This is a significant milestone in our 20-year journey – one that reflects the hard work and passion of our employees and the tremendous support of our customers and partners. LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is directly addressing the needs of today’s modern contact centers, focused on helping our customers adopt new technologies like AI and speech analytics, to take their performance to the next level. We believe that we’re well-positioned to accelerate our growth and capitalize on the massive market opportunity as contact centers continue to push towards digital transformation through unified, cloud-based technology. Additionally, our strengthened balance sheet will enable us to accelerate expansion of our platform capabilities and enhance our customer service and support programs.”