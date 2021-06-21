checkAd

LiveVox, A Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform, to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With Crescent Acquisition Corp

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it completed its previously announced business combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (formerly NASDAQ: CRSA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, on June 18, 2021. Louis Summe, founder, and CEO of LiveVox, will continue to lead the business.

The combined company will operate as LiveVox Holdings, Inc. and its Class A common stock, units and warrants will trade under the symbols “LVOX,” “LVOXU” and “LVOXW,” respectively, on The Nasdaq Global Select Market beginning June 22, 2021.

LiveVox is a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools that seamlessly integrates customer engagement into a single pane of glass. LiveVox’s technology and blended omnichannel approach to digital engagement and customer service allows the Company to secure deals over its competitors. LiveVox’s platform features unified data capabilities that allow customer data to be more easily accessed across different channels and the newly announced, AI-enabled LiveVox Bot. Combined with the built-in CRM and pre-integrated WFO capabilities, LiveVox is able to provide an improved agent and customer experience, easier configuration and lower total cost of ownership.

LiveVox will receive approximately $123 million going to the Company’s balance sheet to accelerate growth by substantially increasing its investment in sales and marketing. The enhanced liquidity will also allow LiveVox to take advantage of additional growth opportunities in the future.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for LiveVox as we complete our business combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp and become a public company,” said Louis Summe, CEO of LiveVox. “This is a significant milestone in our 20-year journey – one that reflects the hard work and passion of our employees and the tremendous support of our customers and partners. LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is directly addressing the needs of today’s modern contact centers, focused on helping our customers adopt new technologies like AI and speech analytics, to take their performance to the next level. We believe that we’re well-positioned to accelerate our growth and capitalize on the massive market opportunity as contact centers continue to push towards digital transformation through unified, cloud-based technology. Additionally, our strengthened balance sheet will enable us to accelerate expansion of our platform capabilities and enhance our customer service and support programs.”

Seite 1 von 4
Crescent Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveVox, A Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform, to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With Crescent Acquisition Corp LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it completed its previously announced business combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Crescent Acquisition Corp Stockholders Approve Business Combination with LiveVox
15.06.21
LiveVox Hires Industry Veteran Dan DeLozier to Lead Channel Strategy & Expansion
09.06.21
LiveVox to Present at the Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference on Tuesday, June 15th
27.05.21
Crescent Acquisition Corp and LiveVox Reiterate First Quarter Highlights and Announce Conference Attendance
26.05.21
LiveVox Introduces LiveVox Bot to Seamlessly Connect Customer Journeys
24.05.21
Crescent Acquisition Corp and LiveVox Announce First Quarter 2021 Business Update