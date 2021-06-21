Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Natural History Data for TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy in the Journal, Brain

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced the publication of new analyses of natural history data for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy, or GAN. The data were published online and will be included in the June edition of Brain, a highly esteemed neurological science peer-reviewed journal.

GAN is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems. The disease is caused by loss-of-function mutations in the gene coding for gigaxonin, which results in dysregulation of intermediate filament turnover, an important structural component of the cell. Although no symptoms are present in the first few months of life, many children with GAN do show early symptoms and features before the age of five, including unsteady gait, frequent falls, and motor weakness. Symptoms worsen over time and children develop scoliosis, contractures, atrophy of the spinal cord and abnormalities of the white matter in the brain. Currently, there are no approved treatments for GAN, which results in death for patients in their late teens or early twenties.