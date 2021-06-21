Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Natural History Data for TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy in the Journal, Brain
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced the publication of new analyses of natural history data for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy, or GAN. The data were published online and will be included in the June edition of Brain, a highly esteemed neurological science peer-reviewed journal.
GAN is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems. The disease is caused by loss-of-function mutations in the gene coding for gigaxonin, which results in dysregulation of intermediate filament turnover, an important structural component of the cell. Although no symptoms are present in the first few months of life, many children with GAN do show early symptoms and features before the age of five, including unsteady gait, frequent falls, and motor weakness. Symptoms worsen over time and children develop scoliosis, contractures, atrophy of the spinal cord and abnormalities of the white matter in the brain. Currently, there are no approved treatments for GAN, which results in death for patients in their late teens or early twenties.
In this natural history study, 45 patients, age 3 years to 21 years old, with genetically confirmed GAN were enrolled at NIH and evaluated at their first enrollment visit. The objective of the cross-sectional analysis was to identify genetic variants, explore correlations between genotype and phenotype, identify reliable markers of disease severity and assess how these markers correlate with ambulatory function and the impact of the early- and late-onset phenotypes on these markers.
The two sub cohorts of GAN patients in the study included thirty-five patients with early-onset GAN and 10 patients with late-onset GAN. In the early-onset cohort, the mean age of onset of gait or motor impairment was 2.3 years old whereas the mean age of onset of symptoms in the late-onset cohort was 5.4 years old. Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM32), a validated and well-known scale to measure strength and motor function had the strongest correlation across outcome measures and age in patients with GAN. Patients with late-onset GAN had better functional performance compared to similarly aged patients with early-onset GAN. Ambulatory ability between the two phenotypes also differed. Disease progression in early-onset GAN patients occurred in a uniform and homogenous manner. Autonomic manifestations of the disease did not correlate with age or motor function.
