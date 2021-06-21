checkAd

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Natural History Data for TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy in the Journal, Brain

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced the publication of new analyses of natural history data for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy, or GAN. The data were published online and will be included in the June edition of Brain, a highly esteemed neurological science peer-reviewed journal.

GAN is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems. The disease is caused by loss-of-function mutations in the gene coding for gigaxonin, which results in dysregulation of intermediate filament turnover, an important structural component of the cell. Although no symptoms are present in the first few months of life, many children with GAN do show early symptoms and features before the age of five, including unsteady gait, frequent falls, and motor weakness. Symptoms worsen over time and children develop scoliosis, contractures, atrophy of the spinal cord and abnormalities of the white matter in the brain. Currently, there are no approved treatments for GAN, which results in death for patients in their late teens or early twenties.

In this natural history study, 45 patients, age 3 years to 21 years old, with genetically confirmed GAN were enrolled at NIH and evaluated at their first enrollment visit. The objective of the cross-sectional analysis was to identify genetic variants, explore correlations between genotype and phenotype, identify reliable markers of disease severity and assess how these markers correlate with ambulatory function and the impact of the early- and late-onset phenotypes on these markers.

The two sub cohorts of GAN patients in the study included thirty-five patients with early-onset GAN and 10 patients with late-onset GAN. In the early-onset cohort, the mean age of onset of gait or motor impairment was 2.3 years old whereas the mean age of onset of symptoms in the late-onset cohort was 5.4 years old. Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM32), a validated and well-known scale to measure strength and motor function had the strongest correlation across outcome measures and age in patients with GAN. Patients with late-onset GAN had better functional performance compared to similarly aged patients with early-onset GAN. Ambulatory ability between the two phenotypes also differed. Disease progression in early-onset GAN patients occurred in a uniform and homogenous manner. Autonomic manifestations of the disease did not correlate with age or motor function.

Seite 1 von 3
Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Natural History Data for TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy in the Journal, Brain Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Virtual R&D Day
15.06.21
Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conference and CEO Forum
10.06.21
Taysha Gene Therapies to Host First Annual Stockholder Meeting
26.05.21
Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Healthcare Conferences