Xylem Breakthrough Achieves up to 60% Energy Savings in Industrial Dewatering

Business Wire
21.06.2021   

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), has today unveiled Flygt Biboα – a breakthrough dewatering pump that dramatically reduces energy, wear and tear, and maintenance costs. As the latest addition to Xylem’s portfolio of smart solutions, Flygt Biboα is set to revolutionize drainage operations and pioneer the next generation of smart pumps by bringing built-in intelligence to industrial dewatering.

Applying Decision Intelligence, Flygt Biboα automatically adapts to its environment and only operates when needed, delivering energy savings of up to 60 percent when compared to traditional dewatering pumps. Operational wear and tear is also reduced by up to 70 percent as instances of snoring and dry running are minimized, leading to as much as a 50 percent reduction in repair and maintenance costs. Additionally, due to its unique, compact and stable design, Biboα breaks the mould of traditional dewatering pumps with 30 percent fewer components, reducing the amount of inventory needed1.

Commenting on the launch, Anders Casselbrant, Global Product Manager, Submersible Dewatering Products at Xylem said, “At Xylem, we work with customers and communities across the world to bring digital transformation to the water sector. That includes the delivery of digital solutions that can optimize business processes to create more efficient and sustainable operations. As the latest addition to our arsenal of smart pumps, Flygt Biboα is set to transform dewatering practices across the mining and construction industries.

“By bringing this new, innovative technology to market, we can offer our customers an extremely reliable, compact and easy to use pump. The pump’s plug-and-play capability means no configuration is needed — the pump can easily slot into existing operations. Additionally, by adapting its speed and performance, the pump creates a future standard of flexibility and improved asset management. That intelligence together with the pump’s robust design will allow our customers to enjoy uninterrupted pumping so that they can focus on their key operations.”

Flygt Biboα has cutting-edge capabilities, offering two different running modes which can be easily interchanged depending on the application and operating environment. Adaptive mode is typically used when there is a requirement to maintain a constant low water level in the sump – the pump will never stop running, though it will regulate its speed after inflow. If snoring is detected, the pump will slow down to reduce wear, but when water re-enters the sump, the pump will increase its speed until the water level is low again.

