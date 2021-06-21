GameStop Appoints Matt Furlong to Board of Directors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Matt Furlong to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The appointment date aligns with Mr. Furlong’s start date as GameStop’s new Chief Executive Officer. Coinciding with Mr. Furlong’s appointment, George Sherman has retired from the Board. Five of the six members of the Board remain independent.



