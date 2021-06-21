checkAd

Lifted Made, a Subsidiary of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX AQSP), Signs an Agreement With Nepa Wholesale Inc. for Exclusive Distribution in Florida of New Urb Finest Flowers Brand Custom Disposable Devices Containing Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids That Could Generate Up to $19,656,000 in Gross Revenue Over a Three Yea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin (www.LiftedMade.com) has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nepa Wholesale Inc., West Palm Beach, Florida (www.1nepa.com) (“Nepa”), under which Nepa will be the exclusive distributor in Florida of new Urb Finest Flowers brand custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. The Agreement could generate up to $19,656,000 in gross revenue for Lifted Made over the initial three year term of the Agreement.

Nepa has agreed to purchase a minimum of 50,000 units of the disposable devices monthly during the first 12 calendar months of the Agreement, and this minimum order quantity increases in years two and three of the Agreement. So long as Nepa purchases at least the specified minimum monthly quantities of the disposable devices, Nepa shall enjoy “Most Favored Nation Pricing.” And, if in the future Lifted Made introduces additional new custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, then Nepa will have the option to exclusively distribute those devices in Florida so long as Nepa commits to purchase the same minimum order quantities of each of the new devices. The Agreement contemplates potential contract renewals at the end of each three year term.

Bijay Shrestha, CEO of Nepa Wholesale Inc., stated, “Nepa Wholesale is one of the leading distributors in the U.S., and we constantly monitor the industry for exciting new, high quality products for our customers. We expect Lifted Made’s new custom disposable devices containing hemp-derived cannabinoids to be extremely well received by consumers, and we want to be the leader in bringing these devices to the Florida market. This three year exclusive Florida distribution Agreement, which could generate $19,656,000 in purchases over the next 36 months, very clearly demonstrates Nepa Wholesale’s excitement about and commitment to Lifted Made’s products.”

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and the Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “We are honored to take our existing relationship with Bijay Shrestha and Nepa Wholesale to the next level, and this Agreement is the beginning of what we hope will be a long and mutually beneficial relationship for our companies.”

Brian Werner of Lifted Made, stated, “I live in south Florida and know the biggest distributors in the southeast U.S. Nepa Wholesale is a key component of Lifted Made’s go-forward sales strategy for our unique new custom disposable devices, that will increase Urb Finest Flowers’ footprint and industry recognition nationwide. I expect our biggest challenge will be ramping up production fast enough to meet consumer demand!”

