ROSINBOMB Featured in Exclusive Interview With Blunt Business on Cannabis Radio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Industry Leading Developer of Solventless Extraction Technology and Products Discuss Their Continued Commitment Empowering the Development of High-Quality Safe Extracts and Their On-Going Collaboration With Tommy

RENO, Nev., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses was the featured company on the Blunt Business Podcast on Cannabis Radio. The company discussed their exclusive collaboration with Industry Icon Tommy Chong, which offers consumers a custom Tommy-art skinned Rosinbomb Rocket as well as their continued commitment to enabling consumers and processors to craft their own high quality, solventless and safe concentrates.

Rosinbomb Founder and President Ryan Mayer and C.E.O. Fred Angelopoulos were featured guests on CannabisRadio.com’s, Blunt Business Show which can be heard here. The in-depth and insightful conversation between the show’s host Brasco and Ryan and Fred covered a multitude of topics including the growth and economics of the extract market as well as the growing momentum towards Federal legalization as more states continue to join the groundswell of legality.

Brasco extolled the virtues of the critically heralded Rosinbomb product line, stating “The Rosinbomb Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world. Thus, you partnered with Tommy to release the first-ever Tommy Chong-inspired presses. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.”

Ryan Mayer the Company Founder and President noted: “A growing number of consumers want to know what is in their consumables. We provide the platform for them to craft their own concentrates and extracts safely and solventless easily and efficiently.”

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “Industry Pioneer and Icon Tommy Chong’s collaboration with Rosinbomb on the custom-made Rockets is a ringing endorsement of what we are all about. Tommy has been on the forefront of the wellness benefits of cannabis for almost 50 years and has been a leader in.” Rosinbomb also discussed their rapid growth while maintaining its industry leading standards of quality as they recently announced a lifetime warranty on their products along with a TrueForce warranty guaranteeing their minimum advertised force for the life of the products. Rosinbomb is the only extract technology company to offer these guarantees to their customers.

