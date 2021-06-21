SAVE THE DATE ROBIT GROUP TO HOST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 JUNE 2021 AT 2.00 P.M.
SAVE THE DATE: ROBIT GROUP TO HOST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2021
Growth company, Robit Group, will host a Capital Markets Day 2021 for analysts, investors, and financial media on 23 September 2021.
Participants will have an opportunity to learn more about the way Robit plans to generate value to all the stakeholders in a sustainable way. We will also share our view related to the market trends. The agenda will include a Q&A session.
Participating from Robit Group will be Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO; Arto Halonen, Group CFO; Harri Sjöholm, Chairman; and other Robit Group’s key management.
More information and registration will be published as a press release and will also be available on Robit Group’s website closer to the event.
We look forward to your participation!
For further information, please contact:
IR & Communications Manager, Violetta Silver, +358 45 202 0252, violetta.silver@robitgroup.com
Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
