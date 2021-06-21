Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the 28 th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC).

– Fulcrum to host conference call on June 24, 2021 at 8:00am ET to present results from Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial with losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) –

June 24, 2021 IRC Virtual Presentations

10:43 am ET - Use of snRNA-seq to characterize the skeletal muscle microenvironment during pathogenesis in FSHD

- Use of snRNA-seq to characterize the skeletal muscle microenvironment during pathogenesis in FSHD 1:33 pm ET - A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 48-Week, Parallel-Group Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Treating Subjects with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) with Open Label Extension (OLE): ReDUX4

- A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 48-Week, Parallel-Group Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Treating Subjects with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) with Open Label Extension (OLE): ReDUX4 1:58 pm ET - Fulcrum Panel Q&A

- Fulcrum Panel Q&A Poster - Evaluating DUX4 Activity in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled,​ 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD

Evaluating DUX4 Activity in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled,​ 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD Poster - Quantitative Muscle Analysis in FSHD Using Whole-Body MRI: Composite Muscle Measurements for Cross-Sectional Analysis



The sessions will be available to registered conference attendees. The posters and presentation will also be made available in the “Events & Presentations” section of fulcrumtx.com.

Management will host a conference call on June 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results of the ReDUX4 trial.

About FSHD

FSHD is a serious, rare, progressive and disabling disease for which there are no approved treatments. FSHD is characterized by muscle degeneration and fat infiltration, initially affecting movement of the face and eventually the arms, trunk and legs. Disease progression results in accumulation of disability, with many patients ultimately becoming dependent upon the use of a wheelchair for daily mobility. Impact on patients includes decreased ability to perform activities of daily living, maintain independence, and lost ability to function or work.