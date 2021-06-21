checkAd

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC)

– Fulcrum to host conference call on June 24, 2021 at 8:00am ET to present results from Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial with losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC).

June 24, 2021 IRC Virtual Presentations

  • 10:43 am ET - Use of snRNA-seq to characterize the skeletal muscle microenvironment during pathogenesis in FSHD
  • 1:33 pm ET - A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 48-Week, Parallel-Group Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Treating Subjects with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) with Open Label Extension (OLE): ReDUX4
  • 1:58 pm ET - Fulcrum Panel Q&A
  • Poster - Evaluating DUX4 Activity in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled,​ 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD
  • Poster - Quantitative Muscle Analysis in FSHD Using Whole-Body MRI: Composite Muscle Measurements for Cross-Sectional Analysis

The sessions will be available to registered conference attendees. The posters and presentation will also be made available in the “Events & Presentations” section of fulcrumtx.com.

Management will host a conference call on June 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results of the ReDUX4 trial.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973
International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162
Conference ID: 3005948

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3005948

An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

About FSHD
FSHD is a serious, rare, progressive and disabling disease for which there are no approved treatments. FSHD is characterized by muscle degeneration and fat infiltration, initially affecting movement of the face and eventually the arms, trunk and legs. Disease progression results in accumulation of disability, with many patients ultimately becoming dependent upon the use of a wheelchair for daily mobility. Impact on patients includes decreased ability to perform activities of daily living, maintain independence, and lost ability to function or work.

