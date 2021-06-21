Vislink Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting to July 19, 2021;

Urges Eligible Stockholders to Vote

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company ”), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was originally scheduled for June 21, 2021 (the “ Annual Meeting ”), will be convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.