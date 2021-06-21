checkAd

Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Stability Healthcare Inc.

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”) is announcing that Stability Healthcare Inc. (“Stability”) has completed a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for US$3.35M.

“The team at Stability has developed an industry leading nurse staffing and placement platform, that has allowed them to grow at several hundred percent per year, significantly outpacing their competitors. We are thrilled to have been a financial partner and enabler of their growth. We expect they will continue to disrupt their industry and we wish them well in the future," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9





